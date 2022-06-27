Jennifer Lopez used a $14 blow dry spray for this super glam blowout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez's hair is always gorgeous - but when she appeared at the World Air Transport Summit in Doha, Qatar, we couldn't help but notice her hairstyle was even more glamorous than usual. Sounds impossible, but it’s true!

CELEBRITY HAIR: Jennifer Aniston's fave detangling hair brush is just $9

We wanted to get to the roots of the matter - and we have ALL the deets on the Marry Me star’s fabulously glossy hairstyle.

MORE JLO STYLE:

Shop Jennifer Lopez approved bags in the big Coach sale - up to 50% off

A $23 curler is the secret to JLo's amazing lashes

JLo's celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, whose clients also include Megan Fox, Camila Cabello, Lori Harvey and all the Kardashian-Jenners, gave a step-by-step guide on how to get the look - including the $14 (£9) volume-boosting blow dry spray, formulated with caffeine, that he used for the blowout.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons used his caffeine-infused Body Volume Blowdry spray for JLo's 'do in Qatar

Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray, £9 / $14

Yes, Jennifer's Hollywood-ready hairstyle was created with a blow dryer, one-inch curling iron and four easy-to-use hair products. Side note: we're also intrigued by the tantalizing-sounding Aprés Sexe Texture Spray (£9 / $9.80) that you can also only find at Ulta and Boots.

And if you are looking for a great blow dryer to get JLo's Hollywood look, we suggest the A-list go-to Dyson Supersonic (£329.99 / $429.99). Or, for fabulous results at a lower price point, try the highly-rated Shark hair dryer (£179 / $199.99) which is on sale at Amazon.

JLo’s blowout hairstyle: Get the look step-by-step

Want gorgeous summer-ready tresses? Here are hairstylist Andrew's surprisingly easy instructions on how to get JLo’s incredible hairstyle…

STEP ONE: “I first prepped her damp hair with Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray to give her big, touchable tresses,” said Andrew.

STEP TWO: “Separating the hair, I began to blow out the hair section by section for added volume.”

Shark hair dryer with concentrator and diffuser, SALE PRICE: £179 / $199.99, Amazon

STEP THREE: “Taking a 1-inch (25mm) curling iron, I began to wave her hair from root to tip, ensuring that each section was curled in opposite directions. This gives the illusion of a natural, sexy, wave texture.”

Ghd Creative Curl Wand, £118.15 / $199

STEP FOUR: “To add some texture and thickness to the look, I sprayed Andrew Fitzsimons Après Sexe Texture Spray throughout the hair from mid-shaft to ends."

MORE: Beauty fans say this $10 haircare savior is just like Olaplex for curing dry, damaged hair

Après Sexe Texture Spray, £9 / $9.80

RELATED: How to really get JLO’s glow - her makeup artist reveals the FULL product breakdown

JLo looked amazing with the final results of the six-step blowout process

STEP FIVE: “To lock this all in, I used the Andrew Fitzsimons HARD Strong Hold Hairspray to hold the hair in place without added weight or stickiness.”

FINISH THE LOOK: “Finally, I finished with the Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray (£11 / $14) for all-over glossy shine.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

So, who’s ready for their JLo blowout for summer?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.