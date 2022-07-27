Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares positive update on hair resuscitation journey The ABC star is on the road to recovery!

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been quite candid about her journey with hair loss, which began approximately three months after her Covid diagnosis.

MORE: Jennifer Ashton opens up about hair loss in brave new video

However, things are looking up for the Good Morning America star, as she revealed that her hair was recovering and starting to look like its old self again.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes surprise hair revelation

She revealed that it had been about "three and a half months since everything went down" and her hair was in "critical condition."

"As I've said, I've been resting it beyond. I have not had any professional styling for TV and I've been wearing my clip-in pony like it's my best friend," she shared.

MORE: Jennifer Ashton gets her GMA co-stars talking with latest photos from her getaway

Jennifer then added that after a trim from her stylist, who "assessed it like I would assess a patient," they realized that her locks were coming back.

"I have new growth, you can see the fuzz. It's healthier," she added. "I plan to stay the course." She even detailed her routine of abstaining from professional styling, spacing out highlights, using her clip-in pony, vitamins, and leave-in conditioners.

Jennifer shared an update on her hair journey

"I'm doing everything, but the good news is it's working. There's hope, there's hope for you. It's just a process."

The ABC personality was quickly inundated with support and love from her friends and fans, with Ricki Lake writing: "Yayayayayaaya! I know all too well this journey you're on. Looking good my friend."

MORE: Jennifer Ashton models swimwear to perfection while vacationing in Italy

MORE: Jennifer Ashton shares very rare photo of her two children

A fan commented: "Looks beautiful & healthy," with another saying: "Yes!! That's great news," and a third adding: "Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing your journey with everyone."

The star has been wearing hair pieces and wigs on the days she hosts GMA and has been praised for her honesty and for raising awareness of the issue.

The GMA medical correspondent opened up about her hair loss

She also helped out viewers by providing insight into treatment methods for others going through similar bouts of hair loss post-Covid.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.