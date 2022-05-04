Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she makes surprise hair revelation The Good Morning America star opened up about why

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has always earned the respect of her fans for telling it like it is, and on Tuesday she made a surprise revelation that had her followers inundating with her support.

The star revealed the negative effects that being in show-business had on her, as her hair had become damaged due to the constant need to glam it up. In a new series that she was dubbing 'Hair Chronicles', the star revealed that she was now wearing a wig as she demonstrated to fans what to do "immediately" if their hair also became damaged.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes major hair revelation

In the minute-long video, she sat with her professional make-up team and showed off a fringe that had been made of human hair, and candidly revealed that she was wearing one.

She also explained to her followers that the hair clipped on, and could be styled in any length or color that they desired.

In her caption, she explained: "Hair chronicles chapter 2: as I take you through my hair journey, for transparency's sake, I'm going to share everything I do and learn.

"Part of the reason for my current hair condition is daily damage caused by professional hair styling for tv. SO, I am now using clip in/on hair to save my hair from that pulling, heat, products, etc."

The star explained she wore a wig

She concluded: "Restorative hair stylist (and GMA glam squad member) @msmerylin put 2 tracks in, did not touch my hair with a brush or heat, and voila!"

Her fans gave her a lot of support over the video, as one beamed: "Love the fact that you are so transparent & authentic! You truly have the vocation to help others. Thank you for what you do!"

A second said: "Thanks for being real Dr Jen. Hair for woman is such a big thing and they need to know they can do things and still feel like a woman."

And a third posted: "Thank you for being so open about your hair issues. Due to Crohn's Disease I often deal with bouts of hair loss. The struggle is real!"

