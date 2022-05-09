Jennifer Ashton shares very rare photo of her two children The ABC star is a doting mom-of-two

Dr. Jennifer Ashton rarely shares very personal snapshots on social media, especially when it comes to her two kids, Alex and Chloe.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton pays heartbreaking tribute to late ex-husband with rare family photo

The Good Morning America star posted a happy picture in honor of Mother's Day, however, celebrating the two most important people in her life.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA star Dr. Jennifer Ashton dances in her living room

"Every day is Mother's Day with my @alex.ashton @chloee_ashtonn I love you both more than the universe! #mothersday," she captioned her snap of the three after what looked like a hiking trip.

"Love this family! My heart is always with them," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful! Happy Mother's Day, Dr. Jen!"

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she makes surprise hair revelation

Although Alex wasn't too impressed, as he quipped: "We have better pictures than this I think," to the amusement of his mother and sister.

Jennifer shared her kids with late ex-husband Robert Ashton. The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalized, Robert took his own life.

Jennifer honored her two children on Mother's Day

She has previously spoken about how she and her children have dealt with his tragic death and opened up to both People magazine and in her book Life After Suicide.

The TV medical correspondent admitted that she agonized over thinking it was her fault, but it was a moment with her brother when she got some clarity.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton steals the show in stunning bodycon dress

MORE: Jennifer Ashton looks incredible following au-natural transformation in latest photo

"He put his hands on my shoulders, looked directly into my eyes, and said, 'Jen, you're a doctor, I'm a doctor, Rob was a doctor. He would have done this married to you or not married to you.

"Divorce doesn't cause someone to commit suicide. The reality is, you cannot let this destroy you.'"

The GMA star lost her ex-husband to suicide in 2017

While it has been incredibly painful for them all, Jennifer says she's not angry with him for leaving them.

"Rob loved Alex and Chloe more than he loved himself," she said. "For him to leave them shows how much pain he was in. How can you be angry with someone for being in pain?"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "home" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.