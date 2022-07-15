Jennifer Ashton models swimwear to perfection while vacationing in Italy The TV star looked incredible

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was the envy of her fans when she shared photos from her recent getaway on Instagram.

The Good Morning America star looked radiant in snapshots from her vacation in Italy which included several of her in swimwear.

Jennifer posed up a storm and displayed her gym-toned physique in a multitude of summer outfits.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton works up a sweat during Thanksgiving workout

One stand-out photo saw her wearing a bright, blue bikini which she'd teamed with a straw cowboy hat.

"Capri highlights," she wrote. "No words." Her fans said she looked stunning and added how envious of her trip they were.

Jennifer - who is taking a well-deserved break from her hosting duties - was recently flooded with support after sharing details of her hair loss journey.

Jennifer dazzled in her choice of swimwear

In the footage posted online, Jennifer was seen getting scalp injections to see if they could help with her current situation, which had been caused from Covid.

The video saw her bravely undertaking the painful procedure, which left many of her followers feeling emotional. Alongside the video, Jennifer shared a lengthy message detailing the procedure.

She wrote: "Hair chronicles PRP edition: I went to board-certified Dermatologist @drjrapaport in NJ to see if i was a candidate for PRP scalp injections for my hair situation.

Jennifer has been vacationing in Italy

"Dr Rapaport evaluated my scalp and found FOUR causes for my current situation: low protein in my vegan diet (new: since i went vegan 14 months ago), daily styling damage for TV (heat, pulling, drying products, highlights, professional lights), Covid related hair loss and age.

"PRP is considered experimental for hair growth but there have been extensive studies published in peer-review Derm literature about its use. Dr Rapaport has led the US clinical trials in PRP use.

"NOTE: it is not covered by insurance and is expensive. But many have noted that the hair products, pieces, laser caps are also expensive. "I used pronox for analgesia, and i need to go back once a month for four months. #hairloss #prptreatment #covidhairloss."

The mother-of-two has been incredibly open about her hair loss, which came about three months after she tested positive for Covid.

The star has been wearing hair pieces and wigs on the days she hosts GMA and has been praised for her honesty and for raising awareness of the issue.

