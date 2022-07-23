Nadia Sawalha unveils magnificent hair transformation – and fans are in love The Loose Women star looked so different!

Nadia Sawalha unveiled a dramatic hair transformation on Saturday, as she opted for a fringe, but she revealed one small drawback.

SEE: Nadia Sawalha shares empowering nude swimming photo - fans react

Even though she looked incredibly happy with her new hairstyle, she revealed that her husband, Mark Adderley "hated" the new look. Nadia looked so different in the snap she shared, with her luxurious curls falling down in front of her face. She also looked incredible as she styled out a slinky blue number for the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shares calorie-burning hack

In her caption, she revealed: "FRINGE. 50% of you voted against me getting a fringe and my fella @mark_adderley HATES it! Whoops. What do you reckon?"

But even though her husband was against the look, it appears that her fans were all for it as they showered the Loose Women star with dozens of compliments.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares health update after confusing Instagram post

READ: Nadia Sawalha appeals for help amid friend's very sad health diagnosis

"Beautiful which ever way you wear it," said one, while a second posted: "Absolutely stunning."

A third commented: "I love it!!! You look like Jennifer Grey from Dirty Dancing!" with a fourth saying: "Looks great! Giving me French vibes, and it’s very youthful!" and a fifth enthused: "It's always good to have a change sometimes… you look beaut xxx."

Nadia and her fans loved her new look - even if Mark didn't

Although Mark might not be a fan of his wife's new hairstyle, he got incredibly soppy over her earlier in the week when he shared some photos from their wedding in 2002.

As he reflected on the record-breaking heatwave that hit the United Kingdom, he was reminded of the weather on the day that he and Nadia wed.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha inundated with support as she launches new health challenge

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha's rarely-seen wedding dress hid special secret

Mark shared three photos from their wedding day, all of them featuring his wife in her stunning wedding gown, which featured sheer sleeves. The adorable snaps saw the happy couple aide-by-side before they shared a kiss.

And in a romantic caption, he penned: "Stumbled across these … the day @nadiasawalha married a huge tie knot!! Just love the vibe and feel of these … such a special day … it was also (like today) quite a hot day I seem to remember."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.