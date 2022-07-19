Jennifer Ashton gets her GMA co-stars talking with latest photos from her getaway The GMA star is in great shape

Jennifer Ashton has been having the best time over the last few weeks as she's been vacationing with friends and family - and it's not just her fans who can't get enough of her photos.

The TV doctor, 53, shared several snapshots on social media from her time away in Italy and Nantucket too, including one of herself wearing a frilly, black bikini.

In another, she put her impressive abs on display in a matching outfit consisting of a green cropped top and loose-fitting pants.

Last looks… from a great batch of summer weekends & vaca… with fiancé, friends and family….full heart #capri #nantucket," she wrote.

Her fans commented: "Looking fantastic, healthy and rested," and called her photos, "amazing".

Jennifer's GMA co-star, Lara Spencer, also chimed in and wrote: "Love this," before adding four, red heart, emojis.

Jennifer's adventures look dreamy

The mom-of-two has been happy to share her vacation snapshots on social media and impressed with her physique in a bold blue bikini too.

"Capri highlights. No words," she captioned the image of herself sporting the two-piece and a cowboy hat.

Prior to her well-deserved break, Jennifer garnered support when she opened up about her hair loss following her battle with COVID-19.

Jennifer has certainly be enjoying the sunshine

She posted footage online, in which Jennifer was seen getting scalp injections to see if they could help with her current situation

The star bravely undertook the painful procedure, which left many of her followers feeling emotional.

Jennifer has been wearing hair pieces and wigs on the days she hosts GMA and has been praised for her honesty and for raising awareness of the issue.

