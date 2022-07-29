Love Island's Tasha Ghouri's shocking hair transformation is not what you'd expect

The Love Island finale has rapidly crept up on us – and with the beloved show coming to an end in just two days, audiences are bracing themselves for the 2022 winners to be revealed.

This year's Love Island has offered a plethora of must-see looks sustainably sourced by eBay - and not forgetting some incredible hair moments – Indiyah's ivory highlights and Gemma's silky raven tresses to name a few.

Yet one islander, Tasha Ghouri, has sparked true hair envy with her numerous hair flicks throughout the show. But did you know the model and performer is not a natural blonde?

In images shared by the Birmingham Mail, Tasha was pictured snapping a mirror selfie showing off her natural brunette hair.

Tasha is naturally brunette

The picture, which was originally shared by the Yorkshire native online, came about after one fan asked the star: "Is blonde your natural hair colour? If not can we see it." Tasha replied to the comment: "It's not! Mousey brown it is. This also used to be my natural length."

The star is currently coupled up with Andrew Le Page

The Love Island Series 8 final is due to air on August 1. There are currently five couples left in the villa, including Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, Indiayah Pollack and Dami Hope, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Tashi Ghouri and Andrew Le Page and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting the one challenge that the islanders have yet to take part in - 'Meet the parents.' he popular episode sees the contestants reunite with their nearest and dearest, who surprise them by heading through the villa doors.

The dancer now rocks a blonde mane

Football fans keen to see Gemma Owen's dad, Michael Owen, join his daughter on-screen will be disappointed as the former striker has already confirmed that he will not be heading through the villa doors.

Speaking to Sky Sports At The Races after watching his horse run, he said: "My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

