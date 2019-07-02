Love Island star Belle Hassan's DRAMATIC hair transformation – see the pics Do blondes really have more fun?

Love Island star Belle Hassan made a dramatic entrance into the villa last week as part of the new bombshells to arrive in Majorca, setting her sights firmly on single Anton – but her arrival isn't the only thing that has viewers tongues wagging, it's her transformation into a blonde knockout that also has them talking.

The 21-year-old from Bromley has gone from demure brunette to in-your-face-glam thanks to her new luscious, bouncy blonde hair and slick make-up, which should come as no surprise considering she is a make-up artist by profession. Belle appears to float between bright blonde hair and an ombre effect, which sees part of her natural brown shade peek through. In photos of her as a child, Belle favoured a side-parting and let her hair hang long and straight, whereas now there is much more style and beautiful bouncy curls.

Her new glam look also comes with a colourful wardrobe, as judging by her Instagram she favours high-waisted shorts and little dresses in a range of bright colours, from baby pink to neon orange – and of course, a large sample of little black dresses.

Meanwhile, Belle has something in common with last year's winner Dani Dyer, because her dad is also an actor! Chatting about her claim to fame before she entered the villa, she said: "My dad is an actor, Tamer Hassan. He’s been in The Football Factory, The Business, Game of Thrones - he is my link to the famous world. He is a very supportive dad, he is like my best friend and is always there for me. He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail!'" She also revealed that she's even met Dani junior, saying: "Because he was in a film with Danny Dyer, I’ve met Dani Dyer when we were kids."

