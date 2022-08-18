Jennifer Aniston's hair colourist launched a brightening powder for blondes! I've tried it and it's magical 

You know you're special when Jennifer Aniston lets you near her infamous hair, and one of the actress' go-to hair colourists is Justin Anderson. So when we say he knows his stuff, the proof is out there for the world to see.

Because it's not just Jennifer - Justin has worked his magic on the likes of Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Cavallari, Margot Robbie and so many more. Basically, if you've pinned a famous blonde on your Pinterest board, chances are Justin's the man responsible for the perfect colour.

Justin Anderson

Justin - as well as being an uplifting person to follow on Instagram @justinanderson - is co-founder of a haircare brand called dpHUE, and one of the recent launches is a Brightening Powder targeted towards blondes or anyone with highlighted hair.

dpHUE Brightening Powder, £28 / $32

As a blonde, I'm forever on a quest for a little pick-me-up when I'm a couple of weeks away from the next colour appointment. So, on a particular DULL blonde day (if you know you know), I decided to give the Brightening Collection a go. I'd already used the Brightening Shampoo and Conditioner before but decided to give the Brightening Powder a whirl to see if it made any difference.

The instructions were easy. The box contains six sachets and you only need one. Open, pour it in your hand, add a bit of water to create a lather and then you apply to your hair, massaging it in. Leave on for five minutes, rinse and then follow with conditioner.

The Brightening Collection features Vitamin C and a chelating agent that acts like a magnet, gently drawing out minerals, metals, chlorine and impurities, making hair brighter and shinier.

The result? Well, I can tell you that this powder must have some magical particles because my hair instantly looked brighter, almost like I'd come out of the salon wiith a fresh colour. It was honestly the craziest thing because it's different to how your hair looks after using a purple shampoo or conditioner, it somehow gave me a Hollywood makeover without stepping foot in Tinseltown.

I'm saving the rest of my magic dust for special occasions.

