Jennifer Aniston's hair colourist launched a brightening powder for blondes! I've tried it and it's magical 

Leanne Bayley
Jennifer Aniston's hair colourist Justin Anderson launched the dphue Brightening Powder. One writer has tried it on her blonde hair and loved it. The Brightening Collection features Vitamin C and a cheating agent that acts like a magnet, gently drawing out minerals, metals, chlorine and impurities, making hair brighter and shinier.
You know you're special when Jennifer Aniston lets you near her infamous hair, and one of the actress' go-to hair colourists is Justin Anderson. So when we say he knows his stuff, the proof is out there for the world to see.
Because it's not just Jennifer - Justin has worked his magic on the likes of Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Cavallari, Margot Robbie and so many more. Basically, if you've pinned a famous blonde on your Pinterest board, chances are Justin's the man responsible for the perfect colour.
Justin Anderson
Justin - as well as being an uplifting person to follow on Instagram @justinanderson - is co-founder of a haircare brand called dpHUE, and one of the recent launches is a Brightening Powder targeted towards blondes or anyone with highlighted hair.
dpHUE Brightening Powder, £28 / $32
As a blonde, I'm forever on a quest for a little pick-me-up when I'm a couple of weeks away from the next colour appointment. So, on a particular DULL blonde day (if you know you know), I decided to give the Brightening Collection a go. I'd already used the Brightening Shampoo and Conditioner before but decided to give the Brightening Powder a whirl to see if it made any difference.
The instructions were easy. The box contains six sachets and you only need one. Open, pour it in your hand, add a bit of water to create a lather and then you apply to your hair, massaging it in. Leave on for five minutes, rinse and then follow with conditioner.
The Brightening Collection features Vitamin C and a chelating agent that acts like a magnet, gently drawing out minerals, metals, chlorine and impurities, making hair brighter and shinier.
The result? Well, I can tell you that this powder must have some magical particles because my hair instantly looked brighter, almost like I'd come out of the salon wiith a fresh colour. It was honestly the craziest thing because it's different to how your hair looks after using a purple shampoo or conditioner, it somehow gave me a Hollywood makeover without stepping foot in Tinseltown.
I'm saving the rest of my magic dust for special occasions.
