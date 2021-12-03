Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamour with latest hairstyle – and fans agree The actress was appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show

Michelle Keegan is a goddess who never goes wrong with any look, and fans were delighted to see her latest one on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Brassic actress shared a black and white clip that showed her getting her incredible hair brushed by her hairstylist while she smiled for the camera.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamour

In the brief clip, the star has her hair in loose waves and is wearing a gorgeous strapless corset-style top which she paired with matching white trousers and silver sandals.

"Mid week glam," she simply captioned the post, which quickly received hundreds of comments.

Michelle looked gorgeous in a white strapless corset and matching trousers

"Absolutely stunning," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Oh my goodness. Wow, absolute Hollywood knockout!"

A third remarked: "Hair goals."

The 34-year-old was glammed up for the taping of The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday. During her time on the show, Michelle made the shocking admission that she's been asked to do Strictly a "few times".

"I have a few times [been asked]. But for me, it's the live audience… it's a skill. It takes a lot of dedication and skill," she said as she explained why she would never take part.

The actress revealed why she would never do Strictly

She added that she was even nervous when her husband Mark Wright competed on the show back in 2014. At the time, the former The Only Way Is Essex star was partnered with professional dancer Karen Hauer and made it to the final, placing fourth.

"He did it like five years ago. It's the music before it happens and the audience is really quiet and the lights come on. My heart was in my mouth for him," she said. "I couldn't be on the dance floor, too scared, too nervous."