Jennifer Garner dons unexpected wedding dress in surprising new video

Jennifer Garner left her fans almost lost for words when she donned a white wedding dress and veil in an unexpected video just months after claims she is engaged to her boyfriend John Miller.

The Alias actress – whose ex-husband, Ben Affleck, married Jennifer Lopez earlier this year – took to Instagram to share the incredible clip on Friday, although it was not in honor of her own nuptials as the star was instead celebrating Halloween.

Jennifer looked far from a blushing bride though, as, despite her traditional attire, the actress sported a ghostly pale face and dark eye makeup to give herself a hollow, deathly appearance.

The star rocked another look in the video too, wearing a large wine-colored bow on top of a jet-black wig, lace gloves, and a heavily made-up face.

Playing opposite herself, the talented actress sat at a table while miming perfectly to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 collaboration, Me Against the Music, with the camera going back and forth to each of Jen's characters, with her bride alter ego taking on the role of Britney.

Jennifer was an unexpected 'bride'

Her fans went wild over the clip, with one responding: "Haha how do you make funny + scary + sexy + goofy + spooky all together?! You are a genius!!"

A second said: "You are the best, love your Halloween outfits, even in them you're beautiful! Love you." A third added: "Not sure if I'm supposed to be laughing, but… yer' killin me!!!"

Jennifer's spooky outing comes after she revealed that to celebrate her 50th birthday in April, she threw herself a wedding party.

Jennifer rocked two bold Halloween looks

Speaking to Town & Country, she explained: "I basically had a wedding for myself. I was so shocked that I was doing it."

Her confession came after it was claimed that she and her CaliGroup CEO boyfriend, John, are taking their relationship to the next level.

She was recently spotted sporting a huge ring on her engagement finger and the pair have been seen out together packing on the PDA too.

