Jennifer Garner causes a stir with super short hair – fans react The Yes Day actress shared a throwback on Instagram

Jennifer Garner had her fans in a tizzy after sharing a throwback snap of herself with super short hair and bangs.

The Yes Day actress looked almost unrecognisable wearing a white shirt with a very oversized collar and a brown pleated midi skirt.

SEE: Jennifer Garner stuns in lacy wedding dress

Jennifer's hair was cut above her shoulders and sat flat on her head while the ends showcased plenty of volume.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video after Bennifer confirm romance

She also rocked some short blunt bangs as she posed with her hands in her pockets and a blank expression on her face.

Never afraid to poke fun at herself, Jennifer captioned the snap: "Donny Osmond? It's 1985, I'm all dressed up for you. Dad cut my bangs. Hello?"

Her fans rushed to comment on the childhood throwback, with one writing: "Dad slaying it with the scissors." A second said: "OMG I just love you and your sense of humour, lol."

MORE: Jennifer Garner dreams of a vacation with breathtaking photos amid Bennifer romance

MORE: Jennifer Lopez slams Ben Affleck's 'awful' back tattoo in resurfaced interview

Jennifer delighted fans with her short hair throwback

A third added: "Nope. Your face says it all! This is brilliant! Keep keeping it real, Jen." Donny Osmond himself even commented, writing: "Great look Jen. Love it. Hope to see you at one of my shows in Vegas!"

Jennifer's trip down memory lane comes after her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted eyeing up a $65million mansion on Billionaire's Row in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles in July.

The couple were photographed driving out of the gated 31,500 square-foot mega-mansion, which has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Ben and Jennifer confirmed their rekindled romance in July

Ben and Jen confirmed they had rekindled their relationship on the singer's birthday, with the star sharing a picture of them kissing on social media.

The couple were previously engaged in 2004 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli in 2002. They also appeared in Jersey Girl, and Ben featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.