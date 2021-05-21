Jennifer Garner is gorgeous with blonde hair in stunning throwback The Alias star posted on Instagram

Jennifer Garner delighted fans with a stunning throwback photo of one of her most beloved characters on Friday.

The actress shared an image of herself as Sydney Bristow from her turn in Alias and looked gorgeous with blonde hair.

In the snap, Jennifer – who played a CIA double agent – is dressed in disguise, sporting a wavy highlighted wig and red-tinted sunglasses.

With a stern expression on her face, Jennifer jokily captioned the image: "Sydney Bristow is super chill about summer travel."

Fans were quick to reminisce about the show – which ran from 2001 to 2006 – with one commenting: "Sydney Bristow has been goals since I was a teen watching Alias on Sunday nights."

A second said: "Still watch Alias. Looooooooove it still after so many years," and a third added: "Oh, my little Alias heart!! Miss this so much!"

Jennifer starred as Sydney Bristow in Alias and often wore disguises

Jennifer's throwback comes after she was linked to former flame, John C. Miller earlier this month. Multiple reports claim that the pair – who split last summer – have rekindled their relationship after some time apart and that they have been together now for a few weeks.

Jennifer and John – CEO of Caligroup – first started dating in mid-2018 but by August 2020 were said to have ended their romance.

The pair never confirmed their romance, nor their split, but they were pictured together out in public on a number of occasions.

Jennifer shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

John shares two children with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, while Jennifer is a mum to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel from her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer, 49, and Ben, 48, were married from 2005 until 2018 following their decision to separate in June 2015. The actress was previously married to Scott Foley from 2000 until 2003.

Ben has since been linked to his former flame Jennifer Lopez following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

