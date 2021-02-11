Jennifer Garner shows off bob haircut – and it looks amazing The A-lister took to Instagram

Jennifer Garner has shared the trailer for her new film Yes Day – and in it, the A-lister is sporting a gorgeous bob!

The famous mum looks fabulous rocking a new shorter do, and we wouldn't be surprised if Jennifer decided to make the look permanent.

Alongside the trailer, the 48-year-old wrote: "YES DAY trailer debut! My middle daughter was fascinated by the idea of a day filled with “Yes!” Yes to ice cream for breakfast, a picnic, staying up late. Yes to skipping chores, torturing mom, s’mores and flashlight tag in the dark.

Jennifer suits a bob so much!

"The inspiration - Yes Day, the beloved book by @akrfoundation and @tlichtenheld. The end result— a beloved family tradition—AND—the happiest, most snuggly, curl up on the couch with your family movie—ever—coming to you on @netflixfilm, March 12th. Introducing: YES DAY!"

Jennifer's famous friends were quick to let her know how excited they were to watch her new movie.

Zoe Saldana gushed: "The trailer made me cry! Can't wait."

The actress shared the trailer on Instagram

Maria Shriver added: "This is great, I'm going to try this today."

Fans, too, couldn’t wait to see Jennifer in the new role.

"I can't wait to watch!" exclaimed one, with another echoing: "Excited to watch with my kids."

Jennifer's post comes days after she hilariously announced her favourite "no guilt treat" while decked out in full red carpet glamour including high heels, a long, fitted dress that perfectly accentuated her fit frame and a massive bracelet.

The mother of three announced: "Introducing...Coconut Whips - my favorite No Guilt treat by Once Upon a Farm. I’ve waited over a year to share my darling Coco and give her the red carpet debut she so creamily deserves."

