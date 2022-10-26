Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of daughter Violet inside family home The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom-of-three and is incredibly private when it comes to her family life.

The 13 Going on 30 star doesn't often share pictures of her children on social media, but delighted fans this week after opening the doors into her LA home - which is filled with family photos.

The Hollywood actress was taking part in a prayer session with Rocky Mountain Rabbi, and was seen sitting on the sofa in front of her bookcase, which had several family snapshots resting on top of it in frames.

One sweet photo was of Jennifer's oldest daughter Violet - now 16 - as a little girl.

The black-and-white headshot looked to be part of a series of photos in a row of frames. Jennifer shares Violet, along with Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The children have had a huge change to their lives in the last two years, with Jennifer Lopez becoming their stepmother following her marriage to Ben earlier in the year.

The celebrity couple tied the knot twice - first in Las Vegas at an intimate ceremony in July, followed by a star-studded all-white themed wedding at Ben's home in Georgia, in August.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel all had roles in the ceremony, along with their new step siblings, twins Emme and Max - J-Lo's children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out about her ex's new marriage, she will no doubt be happy for him, having kept on good terms with the father of her children following their divorce.

They are often spotted out and about in LA together with their kids, and don't live far away from each other so that their children can easily spend time with both their mom and dad.

Ben has previously paid tribute to the mother of his children in a heartfelt Mother's Day post too. Meanwhile, back in April, Jennifer shared a sweet message to their children as she marked a new decade of her life.

On the eve of her 50th birthday, she opened up about the love she has for each of her kids.

The message read: "On the eve of a new decade there is no doubt that the center of my gratitude stems from the health, humor, challenge, wisdom, silliness, patience, cozy-ness, strength, intelligence, kindness, frustration, and adorable-ness of my kids.

"I can't believe I get to know them and hold their hand through life, and I am prayerfully grateful for each of them is mine."

