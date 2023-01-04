Ricki Lake shares video of 'brave' moment she shaved head after 'years of struggle' Ricki Lake had been battling androgenic hair loss

Ricki Lake has shared a video of the moment three years ago when she took a "brave" leap and shaved her hair off.

The former talk show host had been struggling for years with "androgenic hair loss", a hair loss condition she dealt with privately for three decades, and has now revealed for the first time, the moment she made the decision on New Year's Eve in 2019, as you can see below.

"3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss," Ricki captioned the post.

"I have never shared this raw video footage before but felt like I wanted to now, for those of you who have followed my story and have been invested in it."

Ricki went on to share how the video showed her coming "to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance".

"I want to thank my dear friends, who were present during this transformation. I will never forget your support, love, kindness and humor. After three years, I can honestly say I appreciate and love my natural gray and sometimes wild unruly head of hair," she concluded.

Ricki had been suffering for years

Family and friends including Nicole Scherzinger and Debbie Gibson were quick to comment with Nicole calling Ricki "so gorgeous".

"I have the same diagnosis," commented one fan, adding: "I’ve wanted to shave my head as well. Due to fear of judgement, or just looking at myself bald haven’t pulled the trigger on this."

Another added: "I just shaved all mine off yesterday. I found a very cute wig that looks better than my hair ever will, so off it went and I don't regret it at all!"

Ricki and Ross married in January 2022

January 3 2023 marked Ricki's first-year anniversary with her husband Ross Burningham, and Ricki shared pictures of the two on a beach walk.

"2023 is off to a great start. Beach walk with my beloved husband. And tomorrow we celebrate our 1st anniversary! Could not be more grateful or happy," she captioned the picture.

