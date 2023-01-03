Princess Charlotte's new hairdo is a must for every little girl

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte is too cute! From her well-behaved nature to her wonderful outfits, the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales is a total sweetheart.

READ: Princess Charlotte twins with mum Princess Kate in iconic knee high boots

We love her hair too; she's sported lots of hairstyles throughout 2022, from the cuter than cute half-up-half down look to plaited pigtails in the summer.

WATCH: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte reveal their special bond

Loading the player...

On Christmas Day, we noticed the seven-year-old rocked a new look, when she delighted royal onlookers at the festive walkabout in Sandringham before heading to church.

MORE: Princess Kate and Prince William spotted on secret family outing with George, Charlotte and Louis

Stepping out in her burgundy coat from Trotters, the young royal wore her hair down, with a section tied back which was french plaited. It was topped off with an adorable burgundy ribbon. In short, the perfect style!

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate at church on Christmas Day

Hairstyles like this are great for school, as the hair is away from the child's face and neat, but the plait and bow gives the mane a sweet edge.

Charlotte's hair looked amazing!

Princess Charlotte is a very popular member of the royal family. We know that at the end of every year, you can tally up your 'likes' on social media with a series of apps.

MORE: Meghan Markle's bridesmaid Princess Charlotte's meaningful royal wedding shoes revealed

Although the account for the Prince and Princess of Wales hasn't done so, HELLO! has crunched the numbers, and it seems that both Princess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte proved to be a very popular duo, with the pair appearing in six out of the nine most liked posts on their Instagram account. Princess Charlotte's adorable birthday portrait attracted a lot of likes, over 1.1million! The sweet photo saw the young royal flashing a toothy grin while cuddling the family dog.

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte sing their hearts out at Princess Kate's carol service - watch

Charlotte's surprise appearance with her dad also really touched the hearts of their fans this year.

MORE: Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor's forever connection to the late Queen revealed

Too cute! We can't wait to see more of her and the rest of the royal children in 2023.