Holly Willoughby's spiritual secret behind new short hair transformation

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning after the long Christmas break on Monday and not only did she rock a delightful floral dress, but a new haircut to boot!

The 41-year-old has been sporting longer locks since the summer, but she started off the new year with a shorter style, and we think it looks gorgeous.

Talking about her hair refresh on her Wylde Moon website, the mother-of-three said: "I decided to start the year with a new haircut...for that feeling of cutting away all the bad energy and starting fresh.

Holly's recently had her hair cut shorter

"Hair and changing it seems subconsciously to have a link to renewal and we believe if we change ourselves externally, miraculously, we shift something internally! It’s not possible for scissors to hold so much power and yet we really buy into this theory. We’ve all heard of the 'revenge haircut'. I started to explore what it means holistically. In actual fact, spiritually, it’s more common to NOT cut your hair and there are many religions, cultures, and traditions that believe that their spirituality is totally connected to their hair and that cutting your hair is akin to cutting away a part of your identity.

"They would never dream of having a new me, new haircut. Some believe long hair is an outward show of a healthy biology, a show of how healthy you are that you can grow a head of long luscious locks."

Holly's hair was longer at Christmas

The This Morning star added: "So, I think it’s a much more individual feeling. Hair and image are such a personal thing so like with everything just do you, always do. You don’t even have to cut your hair to feel renewed. Sometimes you just have to wash your hair to get the same fresh feeling…you know the feeling you get when you step out of the shower – as if you’ve washed away all the negative energy?

"For me personally, it felt nice to have a change, and as much as I loved my long hair, which was a style I had for years, somehow going back to the bob felt more me, so for now I’m enjoying it! Hey, it grows right?…and I’m up for growth in all aspects."

