Holly Willoughby looks so different without blonde hair in unearthed childhood photo The This Morning star reflected on a Christmas past

Holly Willoughby is well-known for her gorgeous blonde locks, but the star hasn't always had them, as she rocked brunette hair when she was a little girl.

And the This Morning presenter stunned fans on Friday when she shared a childhood photo from 1985 showing her with the different hair colour. Holly was reflecting on a past Christmas with her sister, Kelly, and the sweet family snap showed the young girls unwrapping a present, with a silver Christmas tree adorned with plenty of fairy lights shimmering away in the background.

Both the young girls wore white dresses as they unwrapped their gift and created happy memories.

Even though Halloween has not yet been, the presenter made fans know she was thinking about Christmas as she shared in her caption: "It's chriiiiiistmaaaaas!!!! (Nearly).

"Nothing takes you back in time quite like a smell does, and these new @wyldemoon wax melts bring me straight back to the Christmas tree in 1985 with my sister Kelly... yep that really is us…"

She added: "The smell of fresh pine, clove-studded oranges… gorgeous! I hope you love these as much as I do. #ad #ownbrand Shop over at the @wyldemoon boutique… I'll put a link on my stories."

How different does Holly look without her blonde hair?!

Holly's sister was one of the first to respond to the post, as she said: "Oh to go back to the arrival of that My Little Pony Castle."

Meanwhile, a second enthused: "Loving the 80s Christmas pics Holly. Brings back memories!" and a third added: "So excited for mine to arrive. There's nothing quite like the smell of a real tree."

But one fan seemed a little grumpy about the festive period starting so early, as they said: "It's October (actually)."

Holly is very close with her sister, and she thrilled fans when she shared a rare photo of her as they attended the Pride of Britain awards earlier this week.

Holly and Kelly have a close bond

Holly looked lovely in her ultra-feminine pink statement gown which she teamed with dainty drop earrings, flawless bronzed skin and a chic low ponytail.

Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a timeless figure-hugging black dress complete with striking bell sleeves.

She elevated her look with a silver pendant, a nude manicure and black suede heels. As for her hair, Kelly wore her raven tresses in loose curls which she carefully styled to one side.

Evidently in sync with one another, both Holly and Kelly wore matching red lipstick and bold eyeliner.

