Davina McCall debuts hair makeover after fringe divided fans on The Masked Singer The Masked Singer star opted for a less blunt look

Davina McCall divided fans on The Masked Singer when she appeared on the show with a super blunt fringe.

The dramatic fringe was certainly a statement look, and shortly after the show, her hairdresser husband Michael Douglas revealed it was a wig on Instagram, causing dismay among his wife's fans.

One person wrote: "Omg it's a full wig... disappointed, I thought the fringe was back," to which Michael replied: "The real fringe back soon though!" teasing a new look from Davina.

Davina's latest post proved that Michael's insight was right, as the presenter shared a snap of her newly chopped hair, revealing a soft, tousled fringe – and fans are obsessed.

The 55-year-old captioned the snap: "Fringe back. This one's real," whippings fans into a frenzy. One wrote: "Ooooooo love this on you!" while another commented: "Oooo love you with a fringe! So beautiful."

Davina McCall has had a fringe cut in

Another commented on how lucky Davina is to be married to a hairdresser, writing: "That's got to be the dream right? In love with your hairdresser!"

Of her relationship, Davina said: "We are best friends. We just get on really well at work and we always have done – that's never changed."

Davina McCall's blunt fringe caused a stir among Masked Singer viewers

Michael has been styling Davina's hair since her Big Brother days, but they only started dating in 2019, and have since launched a podcast together.

Michael Douglas always styles Davina's hair

He styles Davina's hair for The Masked Singer each week, even appearing on the show sometimes to touch up her hair as she sits in her judging seat.

