The Masked Singer: Which celebrity contestants have been revealed so far? Fans have plenty of theories for season four of The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is back and better than ever with 12 new celebrity contestants battling it out to stay anonymous. Ready to do some digging? While it's early days, we're taking a look at the season four contestants revealed so far, plus the most popular fan theories out there.

Do you have what it takes to unmask this year's line-up? Keep reading for everything we know about 2023's top secret singers.

WATCH: Get a first look at the contestants for season four of The Masked Singer

Loading the player...

Which celebrity contestants have been revealed in season four?

Returning to our screens for the fourth season of The Masked Singer, host Joel Dommett introduced the first six characters battling it out on stage.

As Knitting took on Jellyfish and Otter competed against Ghost, we also saw Cat and Mouse singing against Phoenix, but only five could go through to the next round.

Chris Kamara was revealed as Ghost in episode one

Following the judge's decision, Ghost was revealed as the first contestant to leave the competition, but who was behind the mask? None other than ex-footballer and commentator, Chris Kamara.

What are the fan theories for season four of The Masked Singer?

Since the first episode of season four debuted on 1 January, Twitter has already become rife with endless fan theories – specifically concerning Otter and Phoenix. Keep reading to find out the most popular predictions!

Fans are convinced that Otter could be music legend, Kate Bush

Starting with Otter, so far viewers are convinced that it's legendary singer and songwriter, Kate Bush. "OBSESSED with the possibility that Kate Bush is the Otter on Masked Singer UK," wrote one. "@MaskedSingerUK Otter sounds like Kate Bush," agreed another.

Some other guesses for Otter have included Emma Thompson, Imelda Staunton, Sue Perkins and Pauline McGlynn.

Twitter users have also discussed the identity of Phoenix, with many pointing to Kaiser Chiefs frontman, Ricky Wilson.

There's also a theory that Phoenix is Kaiser Chiefs frontman, Ricky Wilson

"Finally caught up with Masked Singer and Phoenix is 100% Ricky Wilson! I've seen that man live and those notes are definitely his! If I'm wrong I'll be very surprised," declared one.

A second penned: "Very late to the game but finally catching up on Masked Singer with the kids. If Phoenix isn't Ricky then there's someone who could stand in for him on recording sessions and gigs."

