The Masked Singer's Jenny McCarthy looks so different as she shares pre-glam appearance with fans The star certainly turned heads

Jenny McCarthy is the queen of glamor but behind closed doors she admits she looks a little different to when she's on-screen.

The Masked Singer star took to Instagram and shocked fans with a clip of herself before and after her makeover.

In the first clip, the wife of Blue Bloods star, Donnie Wahlberg, sported short, messy hair and was makeup free.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Masked Singer's Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in striking outfit

She was then transformed to look camera ready in a stunning white gown with her long, blonde tresses worn in waves.

"Thank God for Glam Squads," she captioned the post. "Season finale is TONIGHT on @maskedsingerfox. Hope you tune in." She then thanked all of her glam team: "@beautybyangee @scottkinghair @warrenalfiebaker @formlessbeautybyjenny #makeup #lipgloss #makeuplooks #makeuptransformation #hair #wigs #makeupartist."

Fans were blown away and immediately began commenting: "This is awesome. Thanks for being a real one J," and, "Thank you for showing the world what Hollywood really looks like before the glam you're beautiful both ways."

Jenny revealed how she looks before her glam squad begin

The mom-of-one recently showcased another very different look when she transformed herself into Gwen Stefani for the popular singing show.

Alongside a snapshot of herself looking every inch the No Doubt singer - complete with face gems and a Hollaback outfit - she wrote: "I'm no @gwenstefani but it sure was fun dressing like her for 90s night tonight."

Jenny previously opened up about her appearance and had no problem admitting she loves a little cosmetic procedure to give her a boost.

Jenny is married to Donnie Wahlberg

She told Michigan Avenue magazine: "I think plastic surgery is fun if it makes you feel good. I love Botox, I absolutely love it. I get it minimally, so I can still move my face. But I really do think it's a savior."

Jenny also makes time to work out and eat healthily and this goes a long way towards keeping her looking and feeling her best.

