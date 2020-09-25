Davina McCall looks so different after hair transformation The star has had a makeover!

Davina McCall floored us on Friday when she revealed on Instagram that she'd had long hair extensions put in!

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself posing in a zip-up black shirt with matching vest top, the Big Brother host was smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her show-stopping new look.

MORE: Davina McCall and boyfriend Michael Douglas are couple goals in rare video

Donning an edgy pair of leather bottoms and a fabulous metallic eye shadow, Davina looked every inch the rock queen with her long new tresses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall's top tips for taking care of YOU

While Davina is very active on social media, it's not often that she gives her followers a peek into her glam routine – the fitness fanatic is much more likely to post a video of her latest workout than her go-to makeup tips!

RELATED: Davina McCall sends fans wild with new bikini photos

We love Davina's new look!

RELATED: Davina McCall sparks reaction in plunging black playsuit on family holiday

But earlier this month, the famous mum did open up about her diet, and made some rather surprising revelations.

"I try not to goad the sugar bear," she told HELLO!. "I'm not being all holier than thou by cutting out refined sugar, I'm just trying to help myself because once I start, I can't stop."

For breakfast, the star says she "would probably have granola and milk".

Davina opened up to HELLO! about her diet

However, Davina did add: "But sometimes, if I'm naughty, I'll do a crumpet."

As for lunch, Philadelphia is the word!

"I try to have my main meal at lunch," Davina explains.

"So usually something like pasta, or a courgetti, or eggs with something."

Philadelphia is Davina's sauce of choice. "I always use Philadelphia Light," she says.

As a mum of three, Davina has to cater for herself and both her children's tastes when it comes to dinner.

"If I'm with the kids I'll probably do some kind of meat and potatoes," the 52-year-old explained.

"But I might have a salad with some of the meat. Likewise, if I'm doing a roast chicken, they might have chips, but I'll just have the chicken on a salad with some avocado, or another kind of crunchy vegetable I can find."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.