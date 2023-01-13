Gracie McGraw makes major change to appearance in stunning new photo The star takes after her country star parents…

Gracie McGraw posed up a storm for fans on her social media on Thursday and looked sensational as she debuted her stunning new hair.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 25, was a vision in the photos which showcased her freshly chopped and dyed blonde tresses. In the photo, the star highlighted her stunning slick bob by placing her hand under one side of it.

WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie suffers fall inside NYC home

Loading the player...

Captioning the photo, she penned: "My arm looks like a barbie arm and my hair looks ******* amazing ashleyjavierparlor #ashleyjavier."

Gracie showed off her stunning hair

The star's perfect locks caught the attention of friends and fans - and even inspired them to book themselves an appointment, with one follower commenting: "You make me wanna go blonde."

A second added: "It really does! It frames your beautiful face perfectly." A third said: "So beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji.

TRENDING NOW: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' adorable Christmas gift to King Charles revealed

The stylish update came just days after the blonde beauty was captured in a series of candid photos at home where the star can be seen sitting on her bed in the corner of a curtained room. Gracie looked at the camera head on, donning an knitted cardigan which she wore open to reveal a pink bralet underneath.

Gracie lives in New York

For the subsequent photo, she opted to remove the cardigan, posing in just the bralet and showed off several of her tattoos.

Interrupting the photo was Gracie's little poodle pup Baz, who poked his nose into the shot.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's PCOS diagnosis - all we know

READ: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

Gracie, who is the oldest of her two siblings, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21 and lives in New York City in a fantastic apartment that she recently moved into, and has expressed an interest in entering the music industry just like her parents.

Tim and Faith married in 1997 and have been married for over 25 years after meeting at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in 1994.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.