Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows in tiny shorts – and wait 'til you see her boots The singer is at home in Nashville with Tim and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are no doubt delighted to have their three daughters back at the family home in Nashville for the holidays.

To celebrate, the family has been enjoying near-nightly themed parties, with their latest efforts seeing them dress up as 'Icons' past and present – and eldest daughter Gracie went all out to emulate David Bowie.

The 25-year-old looked almost unrecognizable after transforming into the late singer, rocking a tiny pair of shorts that revealed her incredibly long legs.

Gracie added a pair of silver platform boots to elongate her limbs even further and added some patterned tights, a green sweater, and an oversized blazer with structured shoulders.

To complete her look, Gracie wore a short, red, mullet wig, and dramatic blue eyeshadow. She also painted an astral circle on her forehead in homage to Bowie's glam alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

Gracie looked incredible in her Ziggy Stardust outfit

Sharing several photos of the family's themed night on Instagram, Gracie wrote: "Our big theme night finale was !ICONS! I'd say we all pretty much killed it."

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "C'mon legs!" A second said: "You are the best." A third wrote: "I agree with you! I think you all killed it!" A fourth added: "Obsessed!"

Gracie and her family dressed up as icons

Of course, Gracie wasn't the only transformed dinner guest. Her younger sister Audrey, 21, channeled Cher, while their father appeared to have dressed as Elton John, and Faith as a Greek goddess. Others in attendance portrayed the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Dolly Parton.

The McGraw family has gone all out for every single one of their theme nights, and have given their costumes and dinners their all.

Other categories throughout the festive week have included The Godfather, the 1920s, and portraying the characters of Hulu's The Great, which depicts the lives of Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia.

