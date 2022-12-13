Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance as she reveals double hair transformation The McGraw sisters are currently spending time in Nashville

The holiday season is well under way, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters have joined their famous parents in their Nashville, Tennessee home as Christmas approaches.

The three have been having a blast getting to spend time together cozying up at home, during which they have celebrated the youngest, Audrey's, milestone 21st birthday and dressed up to the nines for a 1920s themed bash.

The country music couple, who married in 1996, have three daughters, Gracie Catherine, 25, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the middle sister debuted totally different hair, watch the video below to see the reveal.

Now that the sisters are back together in their family home, they are back to their usual sibling antics, Gracie and Maggie's most recent being taking ginger shots in the car.

Gracie took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her and her sister's latest activity, simultaneously revealing Maggie's latest double hair transformation.

Though the 24-year-old recently deleted Instagram, her older sister often shares sweet glimpses of their sisterly bond on hers.

Maggie previously had long blonde hair

Both sisters, plus the youngest, Audrey, typically live in New York City, Gracie in an aspiring singer, with a particular affinity for Broadway, Maggie is currently studying for the LSAT, and their youngest sister attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City.

Their dad previously reflected on the adjustment of becoming empty nesters with Faith when Audrey departed for college. Talking to People at the time, the country star said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

She is now twinning with her sister, who also has short hair

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

