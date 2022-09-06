Maggie McGraw looks fabulous as she debuts brand new hairstyle A new season calls for a new look!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's middle daughter, Maggie Elizabeth, may make appearances on social media that are few and far in between, but she sure knows how to command attention.

The 24-year-old only recently started posting to Instagram over the summer, and since then she has been keen on sharing fun moments with her sisters and heartfelt glimpses into the McGraws' family life.

However, her latest post on Instagram is all about her, as she's debuting a brand new hairstyle!

Maggie took to the social media platform to unveil her latest hair transformation, deciding to chop her blonde hair into wispy bangs.

She posted a selfie showing off her new hair, and she looks fabulous donning a white tank top, her new haircut of course, and she is making a puckered lip expression. She was immediately showered in the comments section with loads of compliments, with actress Emma Roberts writing: "Obsessed."

Her younger sister Audrey left and heart-eyes emoji, as others commented: "Bangs on point," and: "Gorgeous! Love the bangs!" as well as: "I love you and your hair!!!!" plus another one of her followers added: "Of course you can pull off bangs."

Maggie's new look

She was quick to show off her new look in public, heading out on a siblings' date with her sister Audrey, having a meal at New York's Via Carota, a popular Italian restaurant in the West Village.

Maggie received a Master's degree from Stanford just last year, and as of February 2022, according to The Hill, she was working as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper, a Democratic representative from Tennessee.

The two sisters shared a glimpse from their latest outing

Her profile page at the Stanford University website shows she got her Master's in Sustainability Science and Practice.

Upon her graduation from her Master's, her parents were quick to express just how proud they were of their middle child, and commended her "work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place."

