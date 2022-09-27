Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows with super chic hair transformation The celebrity couple are doting parents to three daughters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's oldest daughter Gracie McGraw has certainly found her feet since moving to New York City last year.

The aspiring Broadway star has settled in nicely in the Big Apple and has been documenting her time over there with her fans on social media.

Most recently, Gracie unveiled a stylish new hair transformation following a trip to the hairdressers.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The 25-year-old shared a photo of herself in the salon chair, sporting a chic blond bob. The super short 'do was very Parisian, and she made reference to such in her caption, simply writing: "J'adore by Ashley."

Fans were quick to comment on her new look, with one writing: "You look fabulous darling," while another wrote: "Stunning!" A third added: "You look so much like your mama in her video with short hair, you look amazing."

Gracie isn't the only McGraw sister to live in the Big Apple either, as her youngest sister Audrey, 20, recently moved to the city too.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie unveiled her new hairstyle

Both sisters appear to live close to each other in luxury apartments, and have both shared photos inside their respective homes on social media.

Tim and Faith are also parents to middle daughter, Maggie, 24, who has a close bond with her sisters.

The entire family are incredibly close and Tim previously opened up about becoming an empty nester while praising his daughters and Faith for all that she did in helping to raise them.

Gracie McGraw is following in her parents' footsteps

Tim told People last year: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

