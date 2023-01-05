Shania Twain wows fans with pastel pink hair ahead of new album Shania Twain will release new album Queen of Me

Superstar Shania Twain may be about to drop her new album but she had her mind on new looks on Thursday as she appeared in New York City with pastel pink hair. The country singer was pictured leaving her car outside the Today Show studios with her hair blowing in the wind.

Shania had sharp bangs cut in and she rocked a black-and-white midi skirt with a black roll neck sweater. During her interview, Shania also revealed that she took part in a nude photoshoot which she found "empowering" as she faced her fears and found her body confidence. See the video below as she told NBC's Hoda Kotb about the moment.

The cover of her latest single, Waking Up Dreaming, features Shania topless, and she previously revealed why she decided to "ditch the bra" after going through menopause.

The 57-year-old - whose new album Queen of Me will drop in February - revealed she is finally confident in her own skin and embracing her "new body", telling People: "This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence."

It's not the first time Shania has shocked fans with her choice of clothing, or lack of.

"From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra," Shaina said, referring to her 1993 music video What Made You Say That.

"But I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, 'Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more,'" she added.

While Shania admitted that the negative comments made her "hit a wall" and see her confidence regress, she ultimately decided to ignore the naysayers and embrace body positivity.

