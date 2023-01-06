Shania Twain debuts major transformation - and you won't believe it! The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! hitmaker appeared on the Today show…

Shania Twain was a vision on Thursday when she stepped out to appear on the Today show rocking a major hair transformation - and you won't believe what colour she went for.

TRENDING NOW: Cressida Bonas shares first picture of baby boy as Prince Harry breaks silence over romance

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer appeared on the morning TV show with fabulous pastel pink tresses and vavaciously vibrant contrast to her iconic brunette locks, which were styled into a stylish low ponytail.

WATCH: Shania Twain shares incredible inspiration behind new album

Loading the player...

The star sat down with Hoda Kotb to chat about her brand new album Queen of me.

MORE: Shania Twain poses in a cone bra alongside an eagle for bold photoshoot

READ: Shania Twain reveals she is 'unashamed of my new body' after menopause

In the conversation, Shania got very candid about what the new album meant to her and explained: "I'm my own royalty, I'm the boss of me and I'm responsible for the decisions I make, for what I say for what I do, and it's a statement of self-confidence I've grown into more over the last few years."

Shania looks sensational

During the interview with Hoda, Shania also reflected on her childhood and being abused by her stepfather. She said: "It's time to start loving myself in my own skin and really embracing that and not being embarrassed of it or shy of it. This is who I am."

The star revealed she celebrated her newfound love for her body with a fabulous photoshoot for the album which saw her almost bare all.

One photo was shared by the star when she dropped her first new track last year, Wake Me Up Dreaming, and saw the star pictured in just a pair of boots and a cowboy hat with a silk covering over her thighs

The star strutted her stuff

As for Shania's hair, the star rocked a voluminous bouncy blowdry which saw her chestnut tresses curl around her perfectly made-up face. Her stunning makeup featured gorgeous nude lipstick as well as a warm eyeshadow palette.

Captioning the photo she penned: "Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves - it never gets old... I am super excited to share with you that my new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' is coming out this Friday!! I've spent the last couple years working away on new music... on my documentary... on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can't wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠"

Read more HELLO! US stories here