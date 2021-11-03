Dianne Buswell delights fans with rare photo of her 'natural' hair Strictly Come Dancing star is known for her bright red locks

Strictly pro dancer Dianne Buswell rocked stunning orange hair earlier this year, although she's best known for her signature bright red 'do.

Either way, she tends to rock bold colours, but that has left some of her fans wondering what she looked like before she started dyeing her hair.

During an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, the glam star was asked her original hair colour, and she was happy to fill her followers in!

One anonymous question-writer asked: "What colour is your natural hair???" In response, Dianne posted the sweetest photo, which appeared to be a school picture.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils 'unexpected' hair transformation

It showed herself as a young girl, wearing an orange top with a black collar and smiling shyly.

The Aussie wore her shoulder-length hair in a half-ponytail, and it was a sleek dark brown.

In the past, the 32-year-old, who is a former hairdresser, has shared photos that showed her posing with long black hair and blonde wigs, and she's also played around with the length of her hair and rocked waves, curls, and a variety of other styles.

Dianne shared the adorable photo to Instagram

She even memorably wore a wig to help her look more like Miss Piggy for her Muppets-themed Movie Night routine with her celebrity partner Robert Webb, who sadly had to drop out of this series of Strictly due to health concerns.

Dianne shared another sweet childhood photo after the pair's exit from the show, in which she expressed her gratitude at having had the opportunity to take part.

The star shared a photo of herself as a youngster dancing in her kitchen, which she juxtaposed with one taken backstage at Strictly.

She captioned the images: "DREAMS! This is an example of them coming true. Follow your heart and it’s all possible. Another thing to remember along the way is staying true to who you are…"

