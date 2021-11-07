Dianne Buswell sparks comments with unexpected change to appearance – and it's fabulous The Strictly Come Dancing looks so glam!

Dianne Buswell shared a photo to Instagram at the weekend and she soon got her followers talking with a gorgeous transformation to her signature red hairstyle.

In the picture, the pro dancer leaned forwards and a smile played on her lips as she modelled a sensational sparkly green mini dress.

The Aussie looked super stylish in the glam get-up, and she wore smoky green eye makeup to match.

Dianne also styled her long locks in loose waves, but a closer look showed that rather than being scarlet all the way to the ends, they sported a light pink hue that looked stunningly pretty.

The glam star captioned the lovely look: "It’s that time of the week again!!!!! Strictly Saturday. I have seen the dress run and wowzers, you're in for a real treat… who’s ready to watch? Makeup @livdaveymakeup."

Her fans were quick to compliment her transformation, writing: "Actually loving the pink in your hair," "You look so lovely… love your hair," and: "Wowwww, so beautiful Di!!"

Dianne showed off her pink-hued hair in the gorgeous photo

Others shared their appreciation for Dianne's outfit, with one commenting: "In love with your dress! green is so your colour! [green heart emoji]."

Earlier this week, the star gave fans a glimpse into how she looked before she was known for her red hair. During an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Dianne was asked her original hair colour, and she was happy to fill her followers in!

One anonymous question-writer asked: "What colour is your natural hair???" In response, Dianne posted the sweetest photo, which appeared to be a school picture.

The star loves experimenting with colours and styles

It showed herself as a young girl, wearing an orange top with a black collar and smiling shyly.

She wore her shoulder-length hair in a half-ponytail, and it was a sleek dark brown.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old, who used to work as a hairdresser, rocked bright orange hair and she has also previously shared photos that showed her posing with long black hair and blonde wigs.

