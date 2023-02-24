Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson praised as he shares hospital selfie The 46-year-old shared a picture from his exam room

The Cleaning Lady star Oliver Hudson has revealed he underwent a prostate exam - an important health check for any man over the age of 40.

"Oliver Hudson just got a prostate exam!" he captioned the picture which featured him in a hospital gown and a perturbed look on his face. But the decision to share his check up with fans was praised, with many thanking him.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares glimpse inside his immaculate home

"Get that PSA checked! Saved my life," commented one follower as another added: "Super important it had to be done good for you Oliver, you’re just saving your life."

"I hope everyone sees how important it is, thanks Oliver for sharing," wrote another.

While the general guidelines recommend starting at age 55, the CDC recommends getting a prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening between the ages of 40 and 54 if there is a risk of cancer in your family.

Oliver, 46, is the eldest son of Goldie Hawn and her ex-husband Bill Hudson; Goldie and Bill also welcomed a daughter, Kate, and both Oliver and Kate become actors just like their mom.

Oliver shared this selfie with fans

Overboard actress Goldie has been with partner Kurt Russell for almost 40 years now, with Kate, who found fame in Almost Famous, and Oliver developing a strong bond with their "Pa" over the years, especially as the relationship with their dad was strained.

However it has improved in recent years, with Oliver even acknowledging in 2018 that he had exchanged "some texts" with his estranged father.

But the relationship between Kate and Oliver has never been stronger, and the two are known for their on and offline sibling antics.

Kate and Oliver are extremely close

Fans saw that play out earlier in 2023 when Kate took to Instagram to show off a glamorous ensemble as she was featured in British Vogue's Hollywood Portfolio for their February 2023 issue.

The mom-of three looked gorgeous in a totally sheer, form-fitting crochet gown by Paris-based womenswear brand Coperni, which featured a halter neckline with a key-hole cut-out, long sleeves.

But Oliver begged to differ, and he cheekily stated in the comments that the look was "wildly inappropriate".

