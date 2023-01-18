Audrey McGraw teases change to appearance as she shows off model physique in figure-flattering dress The country music singers are proud of all three of their children

Audrey McGraw is carving out a career in the modeling world and she's certainly fashion-forward enough for it.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw just rocked a sensational ensemble which showed off her toned physique but she had a question for fans.

Audrey took to Instagram to showcase the look as she wore an all-white, sleak dress with cut-out sides and a zipper up the back.

However, it wasn't the outfit which she was drawing attention to, it was her hair. Audrey asked: "Cut the bangs again?" as the image showed her rocking a soft fringe.

The question suggested that the photo was a throwback, but there was no denying the look suited her.

The 21-year-old was the last of the three sisters to move out of the five-bedroom, ten-bathroom family home in Nashville, belonging to their parents – but it looks like she is thriving in her New York City apartment following her move to the Big Apple to attend college.

Audrey looked as chic as ever

Despite flying the nest, Audrey still receives endless support from her parents, who didn't hold back when wishing their daughter a happy birthday last month.

Tim kicked things off with a typical dad post, sharing a hilarious photo of Audrey when she was younger, and showing just how grown up she is by juxtaposing it with two current snapshots, and of course he included his song, My Little Girl.

Audrey recently turned 21 and now lives away from home

"Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" he wrote, adding: "We are so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become.... You make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday 'my little girl.' We love you so much!"

Audrey isn't the only one of Tim and Faith's children who have relocated to NYC, their 25-year-old daughter Gracie is also living it up in the city - and her home is major apartment goals.

