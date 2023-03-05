Faith Hill's daughter Audrey showcases stunning new hair transformation The youngest McGraw sister has a fabulous sense of style

Faith Hill has a mini-me in the form of her youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw!

The aspiring singer and model took to Instagram over the weekend to showcase her new hair transformation, which has resulted in her looking more like her famous mom than ever.

The 21-year-old has cut on-trend short bangs and styled her hair in loose waves, and fans were all quick to comment on the similarities between Audrey and Faith.

"You look just like your mom!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Wow, you look just like your mama with dark hair." A third added: "I see Faith in this beautiful photo."

Faith and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three grown-up daughters. Along with Audrey, they share Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 24.

Audrey currently lives in New York City, having moved out of her parents' home in Nashville in 2021.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey showcased her new hair look

At the time, Tim opened up about the big transition, reflecting on his youngest making him and Faith empty nesters.

He told People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Faith Hill and Audrey McGraw are so alike!

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

