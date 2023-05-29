Renee Zellweger's unrecognizable hairstyle in throwback photo will make you look twice

Actress Renee Zellweger is known for her stunning looks and acting talent in movies like Jerry Maguire and Bridget Jones' Diary.

The 54-year-old actress normally wears her blonde locks in sleek down styles or chic up-dos, but one throwback photo from 1999 when Renee was age 30 shows the star with a completely different look.

The unearthed picture shows the Chicago star with a very retro hairdo indeed. In the snap, a young Renee wears her long blonde tresses in a down style with the upper sections of her hair crimped. What an 80s flashback!

WATCH: Renee Zellweger stars in Celebrity IOU: Joyride

We hardly recognized the actress in the photo – her hair falling over her face in a sultry fashion as she stares into the camera lens.

The snapshot was taken backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 9 1999 and the star looks so different from her appearance in 2023.

MORE: Renee Zellweger shares secret to incredibly toned body at 54

© getty Actress Renee Zellweger at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999

Renee was recently photographed playing the guitar at a music festival in Austin, Texas, where she wore her shoulder length blonde locks in a wavy style underneath a cap, teamed with a checked shirt and jeans.

© getty Renee Zellweger performs in Austin, Texas

Renee is currently dating English TV host Ant Anstead, who she has been in a relationship with for two years.

The couple have been going strong and Ant recently seized the opportunity to celebrate his famous girlfriend on social media.

After ringing in a milestone two-year anniversary, Renee also celebrated her birthday, and the For the Love of Cars host took to Instagram to share a fan video of her dancing. He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ren!! One lucky British boy."

© Instagram Ant met Renee while filming his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Ant and the Oscar-winning actress started dating soon after they first met in April 2021, when the latter was a guest on his TV show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

TV star Ant, 44, is a dad-of-three. His oldest two children, teenagers Amelie and Archie live in England, while three-year-old Hudson resides in California. Ant shares him with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

The former couple split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized a year later. Ant and Christina had only been married for two years before they called time on their romance.

© Photo: Rex Renee Zellweger at the Golden Globes