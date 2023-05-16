Duchess Meghan’s hair switch-up has sparked serious envy in us all

Prince Harry’s wife once again proved that she reigns supreme in the hair care department

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to AHA! in Santa Barbara to mark Mental Health Awareness Month, engaging in a discussion around the pressures of social media and how it impacts mental wellbeing.

The royal couple delighted fellow guests at the meeting as they stepped out together, and of course, Meghan looked primed to perfect as always.

The mother-of-two debuted an awe-inspiring new hairstyle as she joined her husband for the poignant occasion. Her raven locks looked notably longer as they cascaded down her front and culminated in tousled beachy curls.

The Duke and Duchess were all smiles at the event

She styled her silky man with a middle parting, opting for a touch of classic elegance to complement her Cali-girl ‘do.

On the fashion side of things, Meghan kept things simple in a fitted black bodycon co-ord adorned with clear buttons. She sported Another Tomorrow’s ‘Rib-Knit Henley Top in Black’ paired with Lafayette 148 New York’s ‘Rafferty Midi Skirt in Black.’ Together, the pieces boasted a joint price tag of approximately $1,000 - roughly £800.

Meghan wore a Rachel Zane-approved look

She elevated her low-key look by slipping into Aquazzura’s ‘Purist 105 Nude Nappa Leather Pump’ in a ballet-slipper pink. A sprinkling of Cartier jewels added a decadent touch to her all-black aesthetic.

© Getty The royal has enviable silky locks

This isn’t Meghan’s first hair revamp that has sent fans into a haircare frenzy. The 41-year-old has rocked several hairstyles since stepping into the royal spotlight, each one leaving her style followers totally enraptured by her enviable raven mane. Despite having access to top hairstylists, the wife of Prince Harry has credited surprisingly affordable products for her Rapunzel-like tresses. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said of a $22 Wella product, while also hailing a drugstore leave-in conditioner as her hero product for keeping her "long coarse hair in beautiful condition."

© Getty Meghan has experimented with her hair across the years

Our favourite transformation you ask? That would be Meghan’s fiery red tresses. Back in May 2012, the then-duchess-to-be was spotted rocking a full head of radiant red hair. She was photographed attending USA Network Upfront 2012 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center and dazzled onlookers with her hair transformation.

Sporting a slightly off-centre parting and gentle cascades of curls, Meghan sported the new hairstyle with a neutrally toned outfit. To highlight her fresh 'do, the former actress wore a nude tank top, tucked into a ruched, beige mini tube skirt and strappy nude heels.

Meghan Markle opted for copper hair once

Since experimenting with her colour, Meghan has gone back to beautiful brunette. Yet Meghan's former hairstylist Lydia Sellers has also spilt some secrets about hair care products that have helped keep the Duchess' hair camera ready.

The celebrity makeup artist and hairdresser has used Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to prep Meghan’s hair "to give it that boost" and Kevin Murphy Smooth Again frizz-reducing cream to make the royal's locks sleek and shiny while protecting them from heat.

