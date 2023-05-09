Savannah Phillips undergoes elegant hair transformation – and nobody noticed

A string of royals came out from the woodworks to celebrate King Charles’ coronation. Many were spotted at the coronation concert held at Windsor Castle last Sunday, including Peter Phillips and his clan.

Peter’s eldest daughter Savannah Phillips seemed to be having a blast alongside her family as she watched the concert from the royal box. Savannah, who is the late Queen’s first great-grandchild and Princess Anne’s eldest grandchild, debuted a brand new look that cemented her status as a rising royal cool-girl.

WATCH: Coronation concert: The key moments in 30 seconds

The 12-year-old is known for her Rapunzel-like golden curls. Yet for the concert, she showcased a new straightened hairstyle that cascaded down her front. The youngster had her locks styled in a classic middle parting design and sported a sweet, cream-coloured crocheted cardigan from Zara.

Savannah waved her British flag proudly in honour of their great-uncle, King Charles and at one point, Savannah was looking at a phone and then passing it to Peter, who smiled affectionately at her.

© Getty Savannah Phillips chatting with aunt Zara Tindall

Savannah’s aunt Zara Tindall was seated beside her and looked delightful in an apple green blazer coupled with a silky black blouse.

© Getty Savannah opted for a straightened hairstyle

Zara and husband Mike Tindall were joined by fellow senior royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, and, of course, the newly crowned King and Queen.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoyed the concert

The star-studded concert, which was broadcast on the BBC, was jam-packed full of performances from the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art.

Who is Savannah Phillips?

Savannah Anne Kathleen, was born in 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and is the eldest child of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. With dual citizenship, the young royal is the first Canadian citizen to be in the line of succession to the thrones of the Commonwealth realms. Savannah is older sister to Isla Elizabeth Phillips, who was born in the very same hospital in 2012.

© Getty Isla and Savannah on Christmas Day with dad Peter

While Peter and Autumn's daughters are largely growing up out of the public spotlight, Savannah and Isla have made appearances at big royal events such as Trooping the Colour and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

© Getty Royal cousins Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Lena Tindall and Savannah Phillips

Peter and Autumn, who were married for 12 years, finalised their divorce in June 2021 after announcing their separation the previous year.

© Getty Isla Phillips with her older sister Savannah

While Autumn made her public debut with her new beau, Donal Mulryan, last March, Peter's girlfriend, Lindsay, first joined him at the races last year.

WATCH: See Princess Kate respond to Prince William’s ‘dad joke’ at the Coronation Concert

Peter and his younger sister, Zara Tindall, are the Princess Royal's children, but they do not have royal titles. This is because when a member of the royal family has a child, the rules say that only the father may pass on his title, and the only princes and princesses in the family have fathers in the direct line of succession.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.