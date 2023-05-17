Helen Mirren unveils blue hair transformation at Cannes that nobody expected

The Woman in Gold actress took feelin’ blue to a whole new extreme

Helen Mirren graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, leaving audiences stupefied with her oceanic hair transformation that nobody, and we mean nobody, saw coming.

The Woman in Gold actress, 77, unveiled a pacific blue and indigo updo as she arrived at the glamorous festival in the South of France. Mirren was walking the red carpet at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, which stars Johnny Depp. The film is the Pirates of The Caribbean actor’s first notable Hollywood film produced in years, and his first since his defamation trial against Amber Heard last June.

Helen complemented her perfectly pinned bun by sporting an icy blue gown featuring a long train, long sleeves, dramatic draping across the waist and hip area, and a sleek V-neckline. In her hands, the actress clasped Aspinal of London's 'Luna Clutch.'

A cool-hued manicure added another element of quirk to her one-tone aesthetic, in addition to a small black fan displaying the hashtag #WorthIt in white text.

A selection of silver jewels added a metallic pop to Helen’s out-of-the-blue attire, yet all eyes were on her epic hair transformation.

Upon seeing images of the actress’ showstopping new locks on social media, fans, and film buffs flocked to Instagram to share their thoughts. “Regal as ever,” one wrote, while another said: “Fantastic to see a real authentic woman in all her magnificence and glory.” A third added: “What an icon,” and a fourth similarly noted: “Why not eh? She’s Dame Helen Mirren! Always daring. Love that about her.” Some even called for the star to play Vivienne Westwood in a biopic, and well, we certainly wouldn’t oppose…

Helen is always the exact ray of sunshine we need on the red carpets. There was much hype around the 77-year-old’s previous Hollywood hit Shazam! Fury of the Gods, not only because it’s the latest superhero movie, but it was also the first film in which the acting legend has joined the Marvel family.

The buzz surrounding the movie was only amplified at the film’s premiere in London back in March thanks to her stellar sartorial agenda. She graced the red carpet wearing a showstopping, ‘Barbiecore’-approved, fuschia pink cloak that brought all the drama alongside Lucy Liu's captivating yellow gown. And the pair absolutely nailed 2022's evergreen dopamine dressing trend.

The dazzling, floor-length cloak was fit for a queen– an accurate depiction of acting royalty who has graced our screens for over 50 years – and boasted dramatic mid-length flute sleeves, fastened with an oversized bow at the collar and flowed down into a train, gracefully sweeping the floor as she moved.

As ever the Dame was bang on trend with both her cool cloak and her accessories. She paired the look with chunky diamante hoop earrings and the chicest appendage of 2023 – black sheer gloves. Her look perfectly encompassed a combination of two of 2022’s biggest trends: Valentino PP pink and Miscreants’ coveted balloon-sleeved-black-glove mini dress.

