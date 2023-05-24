Reese Witherspoon looks exactly like her daughter with unexpected hair change

The Legally Blonde star, 47, debuted her glamorous new hairstyle in an Instagram post

Reese Witherspoon may be one of Hollywood's most famous women, but the Legally Blonde actress doesn't always seek the glitz and glamor of stardom.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 47-year-old movie producer gave fans a glimpse into her off-grid life after her shock split from her husband of nearly 12 years, Jim Toth. Reese stepped out into nature, taking photos in what looks to be the sprawling backyard of her Tennessee home, claiming "I love the South," in her gallery of snaps.

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon debuted her new haircut, and she looks just like her daughter Ava

As Reese zoomed in on a beautiful magnolia plant, we couldn't help but notice the mother-of-three appeared to have undergone a beauty transformation - debuting her new 'do with a glowing outdoor selfie.

© Instagram Reese shared a blooming magnolia plant from her garden

The Wild actress looked radiant as ever as she smiled beside a large blooming flower. Reese's honey-blonde hair had been chopped into fluffy bangs which framed her pretty features - and she looked like the mirror image of her 23-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

Reese's fans flocked to the comments of her post to share their excitement at her effortlessly chic hair transformation.

"I like when you get bangs!" penned one fan, as another agreed: "Those bangs look good on you! I thought it was your daughter for a second!"

© Stefanie Keenan Ava is Reese's 23-year-old daughter

"Wowow these bangs are SO GOOD on you," chimed in a third fan.

There's no denying Reese's hair switch up has made her look even more like her mini-me Ava.

© Instagram Reese's new bangs look just like her daughter Ava's

Who is Reese Witherspoon's daughter?

Reese and her eldest daughter share an incredibly close bond. Reese shares Ava and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and has another son, Tennessee, with her ex, Jim Toth.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make appearance in rare video

Despite having famous parents in the entertainment industry, Ava is focused on pursuing her own path.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's fans are dotty for her polka print dress in rare family photo

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's kitchen in beautiful Nashville home is super-chic

She’s a student at the University of California, Berkeley, and became a face of Amazon's Off to College campaign in 2019. While she’s expressed interest in pursuing acting, the starlet has been more focused on her studies in recent years.

© Instagram Ava hasn't yet delved into the acting world

While Ava’s career ambitions are still evolving, she’s expressed a desire to pursue the path that’s right for her. As she said on E!’s Daily Pop: “My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that's right for me and…want you to be who you truly are meant to be."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.