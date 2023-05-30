January Jones looks so different after major transformation you need to see

January Jones is a chameleon when it comes to her ever-changing hairstyles, having experimented with platinum, dark brown, red, and golden locks over the years – and now she's switched up her look once again.
The former Mad Men star, 45, is now rocking her shortest 'do yet after chopping off her shoulder-length hair for a striking pixie cut. January also appears to have switched up her color as her usual platinum locks looked slightly darker in a photo she shared of her new look on Instagram.
The actress had several inches of her hair cut off and styled it in short waves with plenty of volume. Posting a selfie, January left no explanation for her makeover, only captioning the photo with two scissor emojis.
However, she did hint at a transformation on her Instagram Stories, posting a video of a pet lizard shedding his skin, writing: "Tom and I both shed for the summer. I didn't eat my hair, tho."
Her famous friends and followers were quick to react to her new look, with Chelsea Handler commenting: "Ooh la la!" Her Mad Men co-star, Kiernan Shipka added: "Hell yes." One fan wrote "Absolutely alluring! I don’t think you can honestly look bad even if you tried."
January has often talked about her love for changing up her hairstyles, which began when she was just a child. Back in 2016, she revealed she liked having a bowl-style haircut when she was younger. She wrote for Marie Claire: "When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short—boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge.
"One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel. I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it.
"People were just more experimental with their hair when I was growing up. I was influenced by Madonna, Blondie, and the punks, but I never had a mohawk. One time, my mom permed my bangs so I wouldn't have to curl them every morning—that turned out really bad. The second half of junior high, I grew out my hair and kept it straight and long until I moved to New York at 18."
As she grew up, January found changing her hair helped transform her into her on-screen characters. She previously told HELLO!: "I always try to collaborate with the hairstylist about what my character would have and try very hard not to let vanity stop me from a realistic interpretation. Hair, along with make-up and costumes, is a really exciting way of forming a visual idea of a character. It can also really help you feel like a different person."
