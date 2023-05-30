January Jones looks so different after major transformation you need to see

January Jones is a chameleon when it comes to her ever-changing hairstyles, having experimented with platinum, dark brown, red, and golden locks over the years – and now she's switched up her look once again.

The former Mad Men star, 45, is now rocking her shortest 'do yet after chopping off her shoulder-length hair for a striking pixie cut. January also appears to have switched up her color as her usual platinum locks looked slightly darker in a photo she shared of her new look on Instagram.

The actress had several inches of her hair cut off and styled it in short waves with plenty of volume. Posting a selfie, January left no explanation for her makeover, only captioning the photo with two scissor emojis.

© Instagram January Jones unveiled her shortest hair yet

However, she did hint at a transformation on her Instagram Stories, posting a video of a pet lizard shedding his skin, writing: "Tom and I both shed for the summer. I didn't eat my hair, tho."

Her famous friends and followers were quick to react to her new look, with Chelsea Handler commenting: "Ooh la la!" Her Mad Men co-star, Kiernan Shipka added: "Hell yes." One fan wrote "Absolutely alluring! I don’t think you can honestly look bad even if you tried."

© Instagram January recently had shoulder length hair

January has often talked about her love for changing up her hairstyles, which began when she was just a child. Back in 2016, she revealed she liked having a bowl-style haircut when she was younger. She wrote for Marie Claire: "When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short—boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge.

January rocked short hair as a child

"One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel. I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it.

January has often talked about her style evolution and her ever-changing hairstyles

"People were just more experimental with their hair when I was growing up. I was influenced by Madonna, Blondie, and the punks, but I never had a mohawk. One time, my mom permed my bangs so I wouldn't have to curl them every morning—that turned out really bad. The second half of junior high, I grew out my hair and kept it straight and long until I moved to New York at 18."

© Photo: Instagram January has even experimented with bangs

As she grew up, January found changing her hair helped transform her into her on-screen characters. She previously told HELLO!: "I always try to collaborate with the hairstylist about what my character would have and try very hard not to let vanity stop me from a realistic interpretation. Hair, along with make-up and costumes, is a really exciting way of forming a visual idea of a character. It can also really help you feel like a different person."

January has experimented with different hair color too

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.