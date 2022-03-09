January Jones unveils bold new hair transformation inspired by her childhood! The 44-year-old has switched things up

January Jones has thrown it all the way back for her latest hair transformation.

The Mad Men actress took inspiration from a childhood haircut for her brand new look – and wow!

January shared a short clip to unveil her bold style on Instagram, rocking a blunt fringe and heavy feathering framing her face. “Revisiting my childhood self [scissors} I love you @bridgetbragerhair.”

She later shared two snapshots – one taken when she was a young child as a comparison for her fresh cut. “Before and After before,” she explained.

January unveiled her bold new style on Instagram

January, 44, is no stranger to experimenting with her look and frequently wows her followers with her striking Instagram posts. Just recently, she posed for a snapshot with her sister, Jina – and it’s clear she took has taken a leaf out of January’s book.

Mom-of-one January oozed glamour in her plunging leopard print blouse with a wide Peter Pan collar, which she teamed with a pair of oversized sunglasses and gold jewellery.

She also shared a throwback childhood photo of the same look

Jina, meanwhile, wore a high-neck leopard print dress with soft pleats and a shirred waist and accessorised with a similar pair of large shades and delicate gold hoop earrings. Captioning the sun-soaked snap, January simply wrote: "Great minds."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Big sis and little sis always complement one another. The two of you are absolutely lovely as always."

January and her lookalike sister, Jina

It's not the first time January and Jina have unintentionally coordinated their outfits. Back in May, the 43-year-old shared a snap of them both wearing similar tops adorned with red roses and sunglasses too.

"Sister just showed up dressed the same as me. Black pants too. Soulmates or relationship conformity?" she captioned the photo. Jina was among the first to comment with a witty quip when she wrote: "Except yours is Rodarte and mine is Forever21."

