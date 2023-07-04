The Mr & Mrs Smith star looked so different in the 90s

Brad Pitt will celebrate his 60th birthday in December and throughout his career he has experimented with several different looks.

The Hollywood star – who appears to be aging in reverse – is currently sporting short brown hair and looking better than ever after getting sober in 2016. However, there was a time when he favored long platinum-blonde locks!

© Getty Brad Pitt looks so different with long blonde hair and a dark goatee

Back in the 90s, Brad underwent a major transformation and swapped his dark hair for a much lighter hue, rocking bright blonde hair that he grew out past his shoulders.

What made his wavy platinum 'do even more striking, was his dark facial hair which he had styled into a goatee.

© Getty Brad Pitt rocked platinum blonde hair in the early 90s

The 90's appeared to be a great time for Brad to experiment with his looks as he began to gain recognition following his role in 1991's Thelma & Louise alongside Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

© Getty In 1992, Brad wore his hair in a dark bob

Before he turned platinum in 1994, Brad eased his way into long hair with a shaggy dark bob and full beard which he rocked in 1992.

© Getty In 1993, Brad Pitt sported shoulder-length hair

One year later, he started to lighten his hair and opted for a caramel hue before going full 90s grunge with his long, vibrant blonde locks.

It wasn't meant to be, however, as in 1995 he chopped all his hair off and rocked a dark short back and sides style which coincided with his role in Seven alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

© Getty Brad Pitt chopped off his platinum blonde hair in 1995

Following his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad stuck with the same look for a long time, wearing his slightly long hair in a coiffed slicked-back style with a salt and pepper goatee.

Despite looking better than ever lately with his short dark hair and clean-shaven appearance, Brad isn't afraid of aging. "I don't want to be running from aging," he told Vogue last year.

© Getty Brad Pitt favored wearing his long hair slicked back in 2020

"It's a concept we can't escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms."

Speaking about his genderless skincare line, Le Domaine, Brad added: "Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of 'anti-aging,' it’s ridiculous. It’s a fairy tale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner. And it's something I've learned to do for my business."

© Getty Brad Pitt appears to be aging in reverse

He continued: "I grew up with a country mentality, kind of you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on. And I think that we're learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner."