Carys Douglas is mom Catherine Zeta-Jones' double as she debuts rarely-seen curls

There's no doubt about it, Carys Douglas is the spitting image of her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Returning to Instagram on Saturday, the 21-year-old shared a chic new photo to celebrate her friend's birthday.

© Instagram Carys teamed a denim vest with a low-slung cargo skirt

Debuting an edgy look, Carys – who is currently enrolled at Brown University – layered a pale denim vest over a crisp white shirt in the snap. Completing her ensemble with a camel-hued, low-slung cargo skirt, a studded belt and a Dior handbag, the International Relations and Film student looked seriously cool.

Like her mom, Carys has been blessed with thick, healthy locks, which were touseled about her shoulders in loose curls. Her makeup was kept dewy and natural.

© Daniele Venturelli Carys has previously credited her mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, as a major style influence

In recent years, Carys has drawn multiple comparisons to her movie star mother, Catherine, whom she's incredibly close to. "It's really special – I am lucky," Carys told HELLO! in 2019.

"We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

In an interview with Town & Country, Carys also commended her mom's renowned sense of style, which has impacted her own. "Fashion has been so important in my life because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," she told the publication. "I'm always looking through her closet."

© Instagram The 21-year-old debuted a cool leather look in May

A style maven in her own right, Carys has since debuted a slew of stunning looks on Instagram. Among them, the daughter of Michael Douglas rocked a dramatic leather jacket and matching pants from Other UK in May.

Another of our favorite looks is the pink silk dress that Carys debuted on her 21st birthday in April. Borrowed from her mother's wardrobe, it turned out that Catherine herself had worn the delicate lace piece to the MTV Movie Awards back in 1999. "The most perfect 21st I could ask for," Carys captioned a photo of the iconic dress.

© Instagram For her 21st birthday, Carys borrowed one of her mother's most iconic dresses

Fashion isn't the only interest that she shares with her mother. As it turns out, both Carys and her brother Dylan are exploring careers in the entertainment industry, supported yet cautiously watched over by their parents.

Back in 2021, Catherine, 54, admitted that she and Michael, 79, had done their best to deter their children from following in their famous footsteps.

Recommended video You may also like Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys performs on stage

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that," she said on the Today show.

Catherine continued: "Their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."