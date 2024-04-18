Rihanna stuns with dramatic hair transformation at lavish London event

Rihanna looked incredible on Wednesday evening when she stepped out for a rare appearance in east London.

The Diamonds hitmaker made an appearance at the Tobacco Dock in the English capital in honour of her new Fenty collaboration with Puma: Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe. For the occasion, the pop star swapped her iconic brown tresses for platinum blonde locks.

© Neil Mockford The singer stunned in an oversized suit and jacket

The 36-year-old made a dramatic entrance into the venue. A source told HELLO!: "We were all gathered awaiting Rihanna's arrival everyone was so excited to see her. The venue was completely packed out with people lining the stairs and balcony to try and get the best spot they could.

"When she arrived, the crowd went wild. She looked so incredible, and at first, I didn't realise it was her because of her blonde hair, but as she got closer I saw that it was unmistakably Rihanna. It was so surreal to see someone of her celebrity in London, and so up-close. What a night!"

© Neil Mockford The star added a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses to amp up the glamour

As well as her platinum locks, the star rocked bright red lipstick and an oversized grey suit with a dramatic woolen jacket in a lighter shade of grey. She also added fluttery false eyelashes and sleek black eyeliner to her flawless make-up.

As for finishing touches, the singer slipped on a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses to add a touch of A-List glamour to her mid-week ensemble.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Rihanna attended the launch of her campaign with PUMA at London Tobacco Dock

For footwear, Rihanna of course, opted for a pair of her brand new Pumas which matched her outfit perfectly.

Amongst the celebrity guestlist were Celebrity Big Brother stars Marisha Wallace, Zizi Mills and Brade Riches. Love Islanders Amber Gill, Indiyah Polak and Dami Hope were also in attendance, as were Ru Paul's Drag Race stars Tayce and Kitty-Scott Claus.

The iconic venue was decked out with wild green plants with countless trainers sustained in the air. Partygoers could also play the vintage-style arcade games featured in the abandoned warehouse-inspired space.

Rihanna's appearance in the UK came just days after she was spotted partying the night away with her partner A$AP Rocky at an exclusive Coachella afterparty.

The California King Bed hitmaker looked sensational wearing a fabulous chic fur coat, which she paired with thigh-high boots, a leather mini skirt and a distressed hoody.