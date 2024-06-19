Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lara Spencer makes major change to appearance amid excitement over job away from Good Morning America
Lara Spencer makes major change to appearance amid excitement over job away from Good Morning America

The GMA host is switching things up 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
New country, new hairdo! Lara Spencer has changed up her look - and fans will be weighing in on her fresh appearance. 

The Good Morning America host delighted fans with an update on her recent venture when she took to Instagram with her latest antics abroad

Lara shared a photo dump while visiting a flea market in France and included an image of herself sporting darker locks. 

Gone were her blonde tresses which appeared to have been replaced with mousy, brown hues.

Lara didn't address her new hair color in the caption that read: "Scouting Paris Flea Markets ( I love my job). 

"Place D'Aligre.-Tuesdays. Not a big one (half of it is a farmer's market) BUT there were definitely cool things if you looked hard enough; and with just a little digging ....VOILA!

"I did buy one little gem! I have always considered Lady Bugs a sign of good luck (my grandma told me they were....so they are). This vintage pillbox (last pics) is hand painted Limoges. 8 euros. A keeper."

She showcased all her findings just as she used to for her HGTV show Flea Market Flip. 

lara spencer white dress golden globes © Getty
Lara normally sports lighter tresses

Many of her fans asked for its return in the comments section, writing: "Please bring Flea Market Flip back," and asking: "Does this mean the return of FMF?"

Lara is spending time away from her spot on GMA with a European adventure with her husband, Richard McVey.

Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan© Fred Lee
She's currently away from her GMA family

She also hosts Everything But the House which she opened up to HELLO! about in an exclusive interview. 

Lara explained why finding people's hidden treasures in their homes is about so much more than decluttering. 

Photo of Lara Spencer and Richard McVey on @lara.spencer Instagram
She's on vacation with her husband Richard McVey

"It was so thrilling to really be able to help these families in a meaningful way," she said. "We found a lot of money in these houses, in plain sight.

"It was amazing to get to know them and hear their stories and the importance of what they wanted to do with the money they earned from the objects."

Lara Spencer is seen on October 03, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
Lara Spencer also hosts for HGTV

Lara - whose show follows her and a team of expert appraisers who scour clients' homes for buried treasures that might be worth big money - admitted that it takes "a lot of courage" to let strangers into your home and to let items go. 

"They know they need the money, they know they might need the space and yet it's just a very emotional and difficult decision which we have to guide them through and understand."

