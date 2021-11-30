Lara Spencer shows off voluminous new hairstyle and her eyebrows are on point too What do you think?

Lara Spencer was back to the GMA studios and that meant she was also back in the makeup chair.

The TV host returned to work after spending Thanksgiving with her family and she's got a fresh new hairstyle too.

Lara shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote: "Thanks for the hair, Mar! Style by Gregg. Color by Tina. Makeup by Brooke. Made by mom."

WATCH: Lara Spencer's sofa never ends!

In the snapshot, Lara's shoulder-length hair was full of volume and looked darker than normal.

She appeared fresh faced as she turned her face slighty towards the camera and her makeup was perfect.

Fans loved her look and commented: "Oooo - color looks great," and, "your hair always looks amazing."

Others said: "Beautiful," and more wrote: "So polished."

Lara's fans loved her full new look

It wasn't just her hair which turned heads though, a number of Lara's social media followers remarked on her eyebrows too.

"Eyebrows on point," said a fan, as another added: "Your brows are perfection."

While Lara was thankful to have her glam squad back at her fingertips, she's likely a little sad to be back at work following her festive fun with her family.

Lara spent Thanksgiving with her family

The mom-of-two, 52, had her son, Duff, back home from college and her teen daughter, Katharine, 17, at home too.

She posted several photos and people were stunned by just how much her daughter looks like her.

It was the first Thanksgiving since Duff left home over the summer for his first year at university too, so it was especially magical for Lara.

Lara is married to Richard McVey

When he left their Connecticut home, not surprisingly, Lara documented it for herself and for her fans.

Lara shared pictures of the Dallas college's campus as she dropped him off, marking a big milestone moment for the family.

She admitted: "Yes there were tears, but also such pride and happiness seeing HIM so happy and knowing he is now part of such an incredible community."

