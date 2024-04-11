Who is Lara Spencer's multimillionaire husband Richard McVey? All you need to know

Lara Spencer is loved up with her husband Richard McVey, who she married in 2018.

The Good Morning America anchor, formerly married to journalist David Haffenreffer, dated the businessman for two years before they decided to tie the knot.

Notoriously, Lara is very protective of her relationship with Richard, preferring to share photos of the duo online instead of giving too much of a verbal insight into their life together. But within his own right, Richard is a very impressive person.

Here's everything you need to know about the multimillionaire.

Rick's relationship with Lara

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara's tribute to Richard McVey

Lara and Rick started dating in 2016 on a blind date, introduced by a mutual friend. They haven't looked back since, getting married in 2018 in Vali, Colorado.

The Good Morning America host walked down the aisle to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years", accompanied by her son Duff.

His previous marriage and family

© Instagram Lara Spencer and husband Richard McVey from the latter's daughter's wedding, shared on Instagram

Like Lara, Rick was previously married and has a family of his own. He has three daughters, all grown up, of his own. Although their names are not known, Lara did reveal that they attended the wedding of one of Rick's daughters in 2023, sharing photos of the joyous occasion on Instagram.

His multimillionaire business

© Instagram Lara Spencer with husband Richard McVey in a photo shared on Instagram

The 64-year-old is the founder, CEO and Chairman of MarketAxess, a global electronic trading forum. The company, founded in 2000, now has offices worldwide.

But before he founded the company, Rick was working for J.P. Morgan & Co. where he ran the company's North American Fixed Income Sales and managed the institutional distribution of fixed-income securities to investors.

Originally, he'd proposed the business model as part of J.P. Morgan's Lab Morgan program.

"I always wanted to work on Wall Street," he told Fortune in 2014. "But I never imagined the magnitude of what's happening now — that I'd have a role in changing how Wall Street actually works."

His education

© Instagram Lara Spencer's husband Richard McVey with their dog Riva

Rick went to Miami University, receiving a B.A. degree in finance, before receiving an MBA from the Kelley School of Business Indiana University in 1983.

He has since given back to Miami University, donating $20 million to construct a data science building named after him, expected to be complete in 2024.

"My experience at Miami was the perfect combination of academic, athletic and personal development", he said, reflecting fondly on his varsity experience.

Sporting fans

© Adrian Edwards Rick and Lara at the US Open

The couple love attending sporting events together, as they were caught kissing at the US Open in 2018, and attended Wimbledon together in 2022.

They've been spotted at Fenway Park and the Yankees Stadium too, clearly sharing a love of baseball.