Lara Spencer shines in a swimsuit on sun-soaked beach date with husband Richard McVey

Lara Spencer is getting in some sun and a tan for her latest getaway with her husband Richard McVey, sharing new photos on Instagram from their trip to Delray Beach, Florida.

The Good Morning America anchor, 54, posted new snaps from their day of sun, sand, and sea, calling it a "double date" when they were joined by a pair of their family dogs.

Richard kept things casual in a white full-sleeved tee and swim shorts, while Lara opted for a green patterned cover-up for her black swimsuit, adding a pair of shades and a straw hat.

Fans responded with comments like: "Lara, I'm so happy you and your hub are getting in beach time with the pups!" and: "Hope you enjoyed the perfect weather this weekend!!"

She later took to her feed with another selfie from her trip, this time to brag about her straw hat, which she'd purchased from Monogram Mary, revealing how she ended up buying some for other members of her family too.

"Love this hat so much," she wrote. "Comfy, GREAT sun protection and adore the monogram (it's on the back - hot pink and orange). Love so much I bought for my daughter, sisters and nieces too. Just wanted to share bc it's a woman owned business that is affordable and fabulous."

Lara has been traveling all across the country in recent weeks, including a quick jaunt to Los Angeles for the Oscars earlier in March, plus many trips in between to Nashville, Tennessee to visit her daughter Kat at Vanderbilt University.

© Instagram Lara shared a selfie from her weekend vacation

Those trips became an easier excursion after Lara shared on social media that her mother Carolyn von Seelen had finished treatment for a brain tumor relating to her cancer diagnosis, which she opened up to her followers about back in February.

Alongside a photo of her trooper of a mom, the HGTV host penned: "I am so happy to share that my mom has just finished treatment for a brain tumor and she is doing GREAT."

© Instagram The GMA anchor shared that her mom Carolyn von Seelen had officially completed treatment for her tumor

"Six weeks. 5 days a week. Both chemo and radiation – and not surprising at all, if you know my mom, she is still smiling. My friend Susan gave her a pair of socks that say it all – 'you picked the wrong bit*#, cancer!'"

She lovingly shared her gratitude for the medical professionals that had helped on her journey. "Thank you to the amazing and compassionate team at Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota starting with Dr. Scott Lunin, and endless thanks to Dr. John Boockvar and the Brain Tumor team at Lenox Hospital in New York for your groundbreaking trial to get chemo past the blood brain barrier."

© Instagram "Mom – your spirituality and belief that anything is possible are a masterclass in how to live."

Lara concluded: "My mom is proof positive your work is a game changer. Mom - your spirituality and belief that anything is possible are a masterclass in how to live. You are a fierce and fabulous warrior and I can't wait to celebrate with you!!!!!"

